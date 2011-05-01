The Rome City Guide

Food & Wine
May 01, 2011

This is beloved chef Luigi Nastri's year. After opening his restaurant Settembrini to almost instant acclaim four years ago in Rome's Prati neighborhood, he has recently launched two new places along Via Settembrini.

Settembrini Café

Settembrini Café has an exceptional wine list, a great cocktail scene and what many consider the city's best gelato.

Set'

Set' is across the street from the café. Part bookstore, part grocery, it stocks craft beers from Birrificio del Ducato and La Molina cookies and, more importantly, it sells excellent market-fresh take-out meals.

