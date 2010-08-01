The Primary Pantry

As any cook with a pulse knows, the farmers' market is full of tomatoes, corn and blueberries right now. F&W's Grace Parisi takes advantage of those vividly hued foods: She dries tomatoes in the oven, turns corn into relish, makes blueberry syrup and creates other recipes that become the basis for the very best dishes of the summer (and the fall and winter, too).
Tomatoes
Oven-dried tomatoes are sweeter than the sun-dried kind and even more versatile.
Summer Essential Oven-Dried Tomatoes
Recipe Riff Lemony Chickpea and Oven-Dried Tomato Stew
More Riffs
- Layer the oven-dried tomatoes with sliced feta, mint leaves, olive oil and crushed red pepper
- Arrange on toasts, top with cheese and broil
- Toss with pasta, crushed red pepper and purple basil leaves
Corn
Holding on to the sweetness of corn isn't easy. That's why this fresh corn relish is such an impressive condiment.
Summer Essential Corn Relish with Roasted Peppers
Recipe Riff Skillet Corn Bread with Corn Relish
More Riffs
- Spoon the corn relish into steak tacos
- Toss with grilled shrimp
- Add to pancake batter
- Mix into bean salads
- Serve with tortilla chips
Blueberries
Turning berries into syrup is much simpler than making jam: Just simmer fruit with water and sugar.
Summer Essential Perfect Blueberry Syrup
Recipe Riff Blueberry-Glazed Ribs
More Riffs
- Drizzle the blueberry syrup over rice pudding
- Swirl into yogurt
- Blend into a smoothie
- Add to sparkling water or wine
- Brush on grilled duck breast
Fantastic Ideas for Preserving Summer Produce:
