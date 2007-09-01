The Perfect Tomato Sauce

Three Fantastic Sauce Variations

1 All'Amatriciana Sauce

This spicy, pancetta-studded sauce is great with shellfish and bucatini, the hollow, spaghetti-like pasta.

Slice 3 ounces pancetta 1/4 inch thick, then cut the slices into 1/4-inch dice. Sauté the diced pancetta and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper with the garlic.

2 Puttanesca Sauce

The combination of anchovies, olives and capers gives this napoletana sauce a robust flavor.

Sauté 6 anchovy fillets and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper with the garlic; add 1/4 cup chopped kalamata olives and 2 tablespoons drained capers with the basil.

3 Vodka Sauce

Vodka adds a spicy flavor to this popular Italian American sauce.

Sauté 2 ounces diced pancetta and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper with the garlic; deglaze with 1/4 cup vodka; stir in 1/4 cup heavy cream after discarding the basil and garlic and simmer for 5 minutes.



