The Party Scene

The Invitations

Studio Olivine in Portland, Oregon, letterpress-prints custom illustrations in designs like "Posy," "Sepal" and "Bloom" onto 100-percent-recycled handmade paper using natural soy-based inks.

Custom work from $160; studio-olivine.com.

The Centerpiece

Faceted vases in rich jewel tones are perfect for displaying fall flowers. from left: "Color Trees" by Mikasa ($30); "Alcazar" by Armani Casa ($940); "Battuto" by Salviati ($600).

The Wine

Adam Dial, whose website Appellation America focuses on wines from all 50 states, reveals his Thanksgiving favorite: the floral, minerally 2005 Fox Run Riesling Reserve from New York's Finger Lakes region. $30; appellationamerica.com.