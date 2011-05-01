The Paris City Guide

Plus:

Eat & Drink in Paris

Courtesy of Konfidentiel

Pierre Gagnaire alum Akrame Benallal creates daily-changing four- and six-course meals at this menu-free restaurant, which is set in a limestone cave beneath a hotel. Must try: Foie gras with mushroom hash and herring eggs.

The new Right Bank branch of chef Bruno Doucet's superb bistro is a huge hit for its 33 euro market menu. Must try: Grilled Basque pork belly.

"I love the ancient funk of this part of Paris," says Daniel Rose. Last July, the American chef moved his hit market-driven restaurant here, around the block from his grocery store. Must try: Smoked eel with pickled baby eggplant.

Olivier Magny leads irreverent tastings (in English) at his four-month-old wine bar in the former cellars of King Louis XV.

Avant-garde chef Thierry Marx debuts his first Paris restaurant this summer in the Mandarin Oriental. For now, take a class at his nearby FoodLab.

Shop in Paris

Courtesy of Uah

"It's very different for Paris," says F&W style editor Jessica Romm of this Japanese concept store (top right). The first floor sells housewares; a market sells dumplings; in the basement is an art gallery. Hot item: Round bento boxes (left).

Video: Meg Zimbeck & Daniel Rose's Paris Tour

More Great Places to Eat and Go:

