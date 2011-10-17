The Oscars

The following delicious recipes pay tribute to the five exceptional films up for the highest honor of the night, the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

slideshow Recipes for the Oscars

Recipes for Best Picture Nominees: The Curious Case of Benjamin Button | Frost/Nixon | Milk | The Reader | Slumdog MillionaireNew Orleans Flavors

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button:

New Orleans Flavors

Frosting Recipes

Frost/Nixon:

Frosting Recipes

Milk

Milk:

Recipes That Feature Milk

German Recipes

The Reader:

German Recipes

Slumdog Millionaire: Indian Food" />

Slumdog Millionaire:

Indian Food

