The Nori Papers | A Japanese-Inspired Chef

Chef Josh DeChellis of New York City's Sumile plays with nori (dried seaweed sheets), tamari and other Japanese ingredients.

Lily Barberio
January 01, 2005

They are an unlikely duo: Josh DeChellis, a 31-year-old New Jersey-raised chef, and Japanese rock star Miwa Yoshida. In September 2003, with Yoshida's financial backing, DeChellis launched Sumile, where he creates some of New York City's most experimental and confident Japanese-influenced food. "The minimalism of the cuisine really turns me on," DeChellis says. He keeps his food accessible by focusing on stripped-down flavors and textures. Thus his brilliant use of a crisp, briny nori coating for steak and his combination of pureed tofu and tamari to make a deliciously silky dressing for a crisp salad.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up