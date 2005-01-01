The Nori Papers | A Japanese-Inspired Chef

They are an unlikely duo: Josh DeChellis, a 31-year-old New Jersey-raised chef, and Japanese rock star Miwa Yoshida. In September 2003, with Yoshida's financial backing, DeChellis launched Sumile, where he creates some of New York City's most experimental and confident Japanese-influenced food. "The minimalism of the cuisine really turns me on," DeChellis says. He keeps his food accessible by focusing on stripped-down flavors and textures. Thus his brilliant use of a crisp, briny nori coating for steak and his combination of pureed tofu and tamari to make a deliciously silky dressing for a crisp salad.