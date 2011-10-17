10 Next Chef Superstars

Food & Wine believes these 10 chefs are going to rock the restaurant world.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Plus:

Best New Chefs 2008

Best New Chefs: Where Are They Now?

Chefs’ Advice for Home Cooks

Chefs’ High-Low Food Splurges

Chefs’ Kitchen Essentials and Inspirations

Chefs’ Top Kitchen Tools

Luke Mangan’s Best Wine Bar Recipes

Top Chef Season 4: Chicago

« Back to The Go List 2008: Top Ten Lists

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up