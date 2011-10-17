10 Next Chef Superstars

Food & Wine believes these 10 chefs are going to rock the restaurant world.
- Gastón Acurio, Astrid y Gastón, Santiago
- Yannick Alléno, Le Meurice, Paris
- Alex Atala, D.O.M., São Paolo
- Mathias Dahlgren, Mathias Dahlgren, Stockholm
- Luke Mangan, Glass Brasserie, Sydney
- Mark McEwan, ONE, Toronto
- Enrique Olvera, Pujol, Mexico City
- Roca Brothers, Moo, Barcelona
- Fabio Trabocchi, Fiamma, New York City
- Seiji Yamamoto, Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo
