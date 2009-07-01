The Next Big Mediterranean Flavors

Chef Way Ana Sortun’s pastry chef, Maura Kilpatrick, adds cinnamon and cocoa nibs to the syrup that soaks her chocolate baklava.

Easy Way The baklava is fabulous even with a basic honey syrup; no need for cocoa nibs and cinnamon.

Chef Way Sortun tops stuffed zucchini with a tangy sauce of feta, olive oil and Hungarian peppers (spicy wax chiles).

Easy Way Top the roasted zucchini with a little feta, then broil briefly.

Chef Way To fill this sandwich wrap, Sortun coats chicken thighs with a lengthy list of spices that includes allspice and nutmeg, then braises them in beer and garlic.

Easy Way Rub chicken thighs with the spice mix and roast them in the oven (no beer necessary).

Chef Way Sortun sprinkles house-made flatbreads with za’atar, the Middle Eastern blend of sesame seeds, herbs and sumac. She serves it with a salad of spinach, peas, cucumbers and lettuce, mixed with yogurt-like Lebanese lebneh.

Easy Way Bake store-bought pizza dough with za’atar, and make a simpler version of the salad with Greek-style yogurt.

Chef Way Ana Sortun plays with Italian flavors, topping a small pool of lemon-basil sauce with tender pan-fried pork and sautéed vegetables.

Easy Way Skip the basil sauce and just sprinkle the pork and vegetables with fresh basil.

