The New Cocktail Boutique

For the Bar Shelf

From new cocktail-necessities shop The Boston Shaker

Dr. Cocktail Book

Now spiral-bound: Vintage Spirits and Forgotten Cocktails by Ted Haigh, a.k.a. Dr. Cocktail ($20).

Tangy Mixers

Fruit vinegars called shrubs from Tait Farm Foods add a sweet-tart kick to all kinds of drinks ($9 for 13 oz).

Spirited Site

Greg Boehm stocks his website, cocktailkingdom.com, with a well-curated collection of reprinted vintage cocktail books, hard-to-find bitters and global barware like Parisian shakers and 20-inch-long gold barspoon-fork hybrids from Japan ($53).

Bartender's Toolbox

For his idiosyncratic Los Angeles shop, Bar Keeper, owner Joe Keeper scours Ohio vintage shops for bar tools and glassware like pastel-colored highballs. Soon, Bar Keeper will carry spirits to fill those funky glasses.

Mixology School

At Chicago's Drinks Over Dearborn, longtime bartender Kyle McHugh carries everything from unusual beers to local liqueurs like the hibiscus-flavored Hum by mixologist Adam Seger. McHugh also teaches students in his on-site classroom.

Whiskey Pedalers

The owners of the Cask shop in San Francisco also run a few of the city's best bars, like Bourbon & Branch. Cask's huge selection includes over 300 whiskeys, among them ryes and bourbons bottled just for the store, delivered across the city by tricycle.



