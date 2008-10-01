The New Bread Basics

Skillet Chicken-and-Mushroom Potpie

Making potpie doesn’t have to take a long time with this one-skillet version, prepared with store-bought rotisserie chicken and buttered white bread in place of the usual labor-intensive puff pastry crust.

Ham and Cheese on Rye Bread Salad

In this fun take on the sandwich classic, a delectable ham salad is mixed with crunchy rye bread croutons and bits of Gruyère cheese, tossed in a mustardy dressing with celery and chives.

Steamed Sea Bass with Crispy Caper Bread Crumbs

This is a fast interpretation of a classic French grenobloise, in which fish is baked with bread crumbs, capers and lemon.

Scrambled Eggs with Herbed Croutons

In this witty take on a breakfast staple, delicious herbed croutons are stirred into soft, creamy scrambled eggs—eliminating the need for a side of toast.

