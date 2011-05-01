The Mexico City City Guide

Galleries in Mexico City

© Diego Berruecos

Arguably the city's most prestigious gallery, OMR shows work from artists like Aldo Chaparro. © Paul Rivera / Arch Photo Inc.

Labor is a new art space that has hammocks in its library.

The recently opened Museo del Objeto del Objeto is home to Bruno Newman's 30,000-plus collection of curiosities.

Eat & Drink in Mexico City

The long list of hard-to-find mezcals at La Nacional (top right) includes Nauyaca from Mezcales de Leyenda. © Diego Berruecos

Félix is a cool lounge known for its bruschettas with toppings like ricotta and eggplant.

Star chef Richard Sandoval's menu at Brasserie La Moderna, in the Hotel Brick, features a sublime caramelized onionhuitlacoche tart.

Shop in Mexico City

© Diego Berruecos

Sandra Gutiérrez works with artisans in Oaxaca, Chiapas and the Yucatán to create the handbags sold at her new boutique, Espacio Concerta. Courtesy of Sabrina Rey

Designer Sabrina Rey's boutique sells girly clothes, like her versatile skirt-dress.