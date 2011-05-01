The Mexico City City Guide

Mexico City's gritty Roma neighborhood has long existed in the shadow of the more upscale Condesa. First artists moved in, then chefs followed. Now, it's an essential cultural and culinary stop for travelers.

May 01, 2011

Galleries in Mexico City

Mexico City's OMR gallery© Diego Berruecos

OMR

Arguably the city's most prestigious gallery, OMR shows work from artists like Aldo Chaparro. Mexico City's Labor art space© Paul Rivera / Arch Photo Inc.

Labor

Labor is a new art space that has hammocks in its library.

Museo del Objeto del Objeto

The recently opened Museo del Objeto del Objeto is home to Bruno Newman's 30,000-plus collection of curiosities.

Eat & Drink in Mexico City

La Nacional

The long list of hard-to-find mezcals at La Nacional (top right) includes Nauyaca from Mezcales de Leyenda. Mexico City's Félix. © Diego Berruecos

Félix

Félix is a cool lounge known for its bruschettas with toppings like ricotta and eggplant.

Brasserie La Moderna

Star chef Richard Sandoval's menu at Brasserie La Moderna, in the Hotel Brick, features a sublime caramelized onionhuitlacoche tart.

Shop in Mexico City

Mexico City's Espacio Concerta.© Diego Berruecos

Espacio Concerta

Sandra Gutiérrez works with artisans in Oaxaca, Chiapas and the Yucatán to create the handbags sold at her new boutique, Espacio Concerta. Mexico City's Sabrina Rey boutique.Courtesy of Sabrina Rey

Sabrina Rey

Designer Sabrina Rey's boutique sells girly clothes, like her versatile skirt-dress.

