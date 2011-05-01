The Mexico City City Guide

Mexico City's gritty Roma neighborhood has long existed in the shadow of the more upscale Condesa. First artists moved in, then chefs followed. Now, it's an essential cultural and culinary stop for travelers.
Galleries in Mexico City
© Diego Berruecos
OMR
Arguably the city's most prestigious gallery, OMR shows work from artists like Aldo Chaparro. © Paul Rivera / Arch Photo Inc.
Labor
Labor is a new art space that has hammocks in its library.
Museo del Objeto del Objeto
The recently opened Museo del Objeto del Objeto is home to Bruno Newman's 30,000-plus collection of curiosities.
Eat & Drink in Mexico City
La Nacional
The long list of hard-to-find mezcals at La Nacional (top right) includes Nauyaca from Mezcales de Leyenda. © Diego Berruecos
Félix
Félix is a cool lounge known for its bruschettas with toppings like ricotta and eggplant.
Brasserie La Moderna
Star chef Richard Sandoval's menu at Brasserie La Moderna, in the Hotel Brick, features a sublime caramelized onionhuitlacoche tart.
Shop in Mexico City
© Diego Berruecos
Espacio Concerta
Sandra Gutiérrez works with artisans in Oaxaca, Chiapas and the Yucatán to create the handbags sold at her new boutique, Espacio Concerta. Courtesy of Sabrina Rey
Sabrina Rey
Designer Sabrina Rey's boutique sells girly clothes, like her versatile skirt-dress.