The Marrakech City Guide

New shops are luring tourists out of the medina to Marrakech's old European quarter, Guéliz.

Food & Wine
May 01, 2011

Shop in Marrakech

Yahya Création

The showroom of Morocco's famous lantern designer reopened last May. At right, a bronze filigree lantern from Yahya Création ($1,840).Joanna Bristow's Murano bead Yasmina necklace.© Alan Keohane/still-images.net

Joanna Bristow Jewelry

Joanna Bristow's jewelry line for the Royal Mansour hotel was such a hit that she now meets customers by appointment at her workshop to create bespoke, Berber-inspired pieces. At left, Bristow's Murano bead "Yasmina" necklace ($375).

Bab Hotel

The Moor-meets-Miami-style Bab Hotel has a boutique from emerging fashion designer Fadila El Gadi.

