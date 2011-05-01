The Marrakech City Guide

New shops are luring tourists out of the medina to Marrakech's old European quarter, Guéliz.
Shop in Marrakech
Yahya Création
The showroom of Morocco's famous lantern designer reopened last May. At right, a bronze filigree lantern from Yahya Création ($1,840).© Alan Keohane/still-images.net
Joanna Bristow Jewelry
Joanna Bristow's jewelry line for the Royal Mansour hotel was such a hit that she now meets customers by appointment at her workshop to create bespoke, Berber-inspired pieces. At left, Bristow's Murano bead "Yasmina" necklace ($375).
Bab Hotel
The Moor-meets-Miami-style Bab Hotel has a boutique from emerging fashion designer Fadila El Gadi.