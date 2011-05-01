The Marrakech City Guide

Shop in Marrakech

The showroom of Morocco's famous lantern designer reopened last May. At right, a bronze filigree lantern from Yahya Création ($1,840). © Alan Keohane/still-images.net



Joanna Bristow's jewelry line for the Royal Mansour hotel was such a hit that she now meets customers by appointment at her workshop to create bespoke, Berber-inspired pieces. At left, Bristow's Murano bead "Yasmina" necklace ($375).

The Moor-meets-Miami-style Bab Hotel has a boutique from emerging fashion designer Fadila El Gadi.