The Latest Restaurant Dress Codes

Atlanta

Table 1280

What to Wear This brasserie at the Woodruff Arts Center stands out for its glass-enclosed Renzo Pianodesigned dining room and its hip crowd. For a hot summer night, Jeffrey Kalinsky, who owns the Jeffrey shops in Atlanta and New York City, recommends an outfit like this one: white camisole Marni, $355; tropical blue skirt Marni, $550; Formentera espadrilles Christian Louboutin, $345; borsa frame jacquard bag Marni, $930.

What to Eat Chilled Vidalia onion soup with crayfish and Asian pear from chef Shaun Doty, formerly of MidCity Cuisine. Details Table 1280, 1280 Peachtree St. NE; 404-897-1280. Jeffrey Atlanta, 3500 Peachtree Rd. NE, Ste. A3; 404-237-9000.

The Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead

What to Wear This swank 22-year-old restaurant has an antiques-filled dining room and a French-Mediterranean menu. Jeffrey Atlanta's Kalinsky suggests: black silk chiffon dress Francisco Rosas, $1,800; silver-and-crystal sandals Manolo Blahnik, $965; Smokin' clutch in silver byzantine lizard VBH, $1,250.

What to Eat Chef Arnaud Berthelier's Georgia shrimp with ginger milk and cilantro gelée. Details The Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead, 3434 Peachtree Rd. NE; 404-237-2700.

Chicago

NoMI

What to Wear This modern French restaurant at the Park Hyatt Chicago, a short stroll from top designer boutiques, has a dining room filled with sculptures by the likes of Isamu Noguchi and Dale Chihuly. Ikram Goldman, who owns the Chicago boutique Ikram, recommends an elegant outfit like this one: knit cipria dress with black lace overlay Allessandro Dell'Acqua, $2,000; Seal satin sandals Jimmy Choo, $455; croc envelope clutch with ebony buckle Francisco Mondet, $2,500.

What to Eat Chef Christophe David's Four Story Hill Farm milk-fed veal chop for two, with truffled polenta, cipollini onions and asparagus. Details NoMI, Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 N. Michigan Ave.; 312-239-4030. Ikram, 873 N. Rush St.; 312-587-1000.

Custom House

What to Wear This sexy new spot from star chef Shawn McClain (of Green Zebra and Spring) serves artisanal meats to a clientele dominated by local politicians and power players. One perfect outfit, suggested by Ikram's Goldman: print tunic dress Duro Olowu, $955; flip-flops in rust python leather Devi Kroell, $550; Reilly handbag Lambertson Truex, $895; ribbon and pearl necklace Prova, $440.

What to Eat Gunthorp Farm pork chop with pork cheek cannelloni and wild mushrooms. Details Custom House, 500 S. Dearborn St.; 312-523-0200.

New York

Le Cirque

What to Wear After a one-and-a-half-year hiatus, Sirio Maccioni's legendary restaurant has just reopened in a new space in One Beacon Court. For the first time, the restaurant offers two menus, one for the bar area and one for the dining room. For men, jackets are required in the dining room; for women, Betty Halbreich, who runs Bergdorf Goodman's Solutions Department, a personal-shopping service, suggests an outfit like this: black chiffon rose dress Dolce & Gabbana, $3,950; Capri patent sandals Christian Louboutin, $660.

What to Eat Chef Pierre Schaedelin's Alaskan black cod with mussels and razor clams marinière, and chorizo gratinée. Details Le Cirque, One Beacon Court, 151 E. 58th St.; 212-644-0202. Bergdorf Goodman, 754 Fifth Ave.; 800-558-1855.

Babbo

What to Wear Celebrity chef Mario Batali's eight-year-old Italian restaurant aims for rock-star chic, and so do its patrons. Bergdorf Goodman's Halbreich recommends an outfit like this: halle jacket Elie Tahari, $698; olive tank Piazza Sempione, $358; brown side-zip pant Piazza Sempione, $380; straw sandals with ricamo beading Prada, $430.

What to Eat Spicy two-minute calamari "Sicilian lifeguard style," with currants, caperberries, pine nuts and chiles. Details Babbo, 110 Waverly Pl.; 212-777-0303.