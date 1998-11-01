The Hungry Heartland

Few people still cling to the idea of the Midwest as a place where mom-and-pop restaurants serve blue plate specials to diners more interested in quantity than quality. The truth is that the Midwest has a dynamic ethnic food scene as well as a wealth of innovative haute cuisine. In Kansas City, Cleveland and Minneapolis you can find some of the country's best cooking, from barbecue, bratwurst and Vietnamese spring rolls to skillet-roasted duck breast and ravioli stuffed with roasted yellow turnips. And if you're feeling nostalgic for the Midwest of Norman Rockwell fame, you can stop at the malt shop for a strawberry soda on the way home.