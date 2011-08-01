The Hungry Crowd: Superfly

In this article:

Superfly's Food Obsession

"I've eaten too many soggy chicken tenders at shows. There's no excuse," says Kerry Black, the most food-fixated Superfly member. He travels the globe seeking amazing music and food combinationsbeef satay after a rare performance by Painkiller at Holland's North Sea Jazz Festival; Hog Island oysters with My Morning Jacket at Outside Lands. Black's goal at Outside Lands is for the food and wine to be as big a draw as the music. Highlights this year: Arcade Fire, Farmerbrown's Little Skillet catfish po'boys, Namu's Korean tacos and the Wine Lands tent.

Superfly's Kerry Black: Picks

Best Food-Music Moment

Black on his most incredible experience: "When I was 22, I found myself at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland eating a delicious steak at the table next to Herbie Hancock at 1 a.m., after seeing The Headhunters reunion with Carlos Santana sitting in." What could top that? "My dream dinner would be at Chicago's Alinea with a reunited Led Zeppelin." Courtesy of Gastropod

Food Truck

"In June, the Food Truck Oasis at the Bonnaroo festival had six trucks that came from all over the country. Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog's gastroPod was probably the closest I've come to eating at El Bulli." Courtesy of Abita Brewing Company

Beer

"Abita Amber takes me back to my college days in New Orleans." © Williams + Hirakawa

Band

"I'm addicted to Foster The People. Honorable mention: Seattle's Ryan Lewis and Macklemore." © Pascal Perier

Wine

"Old-vine Mourvèdre is the wine equivalent of the band The Metersold-school Southern funk." © iStock

Restaurant

"When I'm in New Orleans, I go to Dick & Jenny's for the garlicky escargot."

When the music stops and the last food stall closes at Outside Lands, Black heads to San Tung Chinese Restaurant near Golden Gate Park. "It's Chinese food at its best. Who knew string beans could taste so good?" Wine director Peter Eastlake checks out more live music at The Independent and then stops in at Nopa. "They have a great wine list and serve food until 1 a.m."

Superfly's Outside Lands Music Festival

When: August 1214

Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Performers: More than 65

Food Options: 120

Winemakers: 30

Projected Attendance: 60,000 Per Day

For More Details: sfoutsidelands.com

Eat, Drink, Rock

Outside Lands' wine director, Peter Eastlake, shares food-wine-music matchups to try at this year's festival. © Cameron Neilson

Food Ti Couz's sweet and savory crêpes

Wine 2009 Navarro Pinot Noir

Music Erykah Badu

Food Pacific Catch's poke and ceviche

Wine 2007 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant

Music Phish

Food The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen's classic grilled cheese sandwich

Wine 2009 Field Recordings Fiction Red

Music Girl Talk

Superfly & Wine: Big Stars, New Trends

Eastlake pulled together 100 wines for Outside Lands' wine tent, called Wine Lands. Among the most trend-forward choices are wine kegs from Chris Hall and his team at Napa's Long Meadow Ranch, and experimental blends made by Scribe's Andrew Mariani exclusively for the festival. Eastlake is excited about Paul Grieco's Summer of Riesling truck and the French wines from importer Kermit Lynch. Eastlake also signed up star sommelier Rajat Parr of San Francisco's RN74 to curate wine lists for the VIP cabanas and to be on hand to offer pairing tips.

Why Paul Grieco is a Riesling God

We like to keep things local at Outside Lands, but when Paul Grieco [co-owner of NYC's Terroir wine bars] called and said, 'I will drive cross-country with a camper full of Riesling; just let me know where to park,' I couldn't say no." Peter Eastlake

Why Andrew Mariani is a Rocking Winemaker

Scribe is a winery that takes a holistic approach, and the wines keep getting better. Nothing fancy, just good stuff. Handmade. Hand-farmed. Hand-sold."Peter Eastlake

More Music and Terrific Food:

