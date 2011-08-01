The Hungry Crowd: Superfly

The partners at Superfly Presents (the guys behind San Francisco's Outside Lands, Tennessee's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and the Superfly During Jazzfest Series) believe excellent food, great wine and world-class music belong together.
Superfly's Food Obsession
"I've eaten too many soggy chicken tenders at shows. There's no excuse," says Kerry Black, the most food-fixated Superfly member. He travels the globe seeking amazing music and food combinationsbeef satay after a rare performance by Painkiller at Holland's North Sea Jazz Festival; Hog Island oysters with My Morning Jacket at Outside Lands. Black's goal at Outside Lands is for the food and wine to be as big a draw as the music. Highlights this year: Arcade Fire, Farmerbrown's Little Skillet catfish po'boys, Namu's Korean tacos and the Wine Lands tent.
Superfly's Kerry Black: Picks
Courtesy of jiggy.com/Bravado Entertainment
Best Food-Music Moment
Black on his most incredible experience: "When I was 22, I found myself at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland eating a delicious steak at the table next to Herbie Hancock at 1 a.m., after seeing The Headhunters reunion with Carlos Santana sitting in." What could top that? "My dream dinner would be at Chicago's Alinea with a reunited Led Zeppelin."Courtesy of Gastropod
Food Truck
"In June, the Food Truck Oasis at the Bonnaroo festival had six trucks that came from all over the country. Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog's gastroPod was probably the closest I've come to eating at El Bulli."Courtesy of Abita Brewing Company
Beer
"Abita Amber takes me back to my college days in New Orleans."© Williams + Hirakawa
Band
"I'm addicted to Foster The People. Honorable mention: Seattle's Ryan Lewis and Macklemore."© Pascal Perier
Wine
"Old-vine Mourvèdre is the wine equivalent of the band The Metersold-school Southern funk."© iStock
Restaurant
"When I'm in New Orleans, I go to Dick & Jenny's for the garlicky escargot."
When the music stops and the last food stall closes at Outside Lands, Black heads to San Tung Chinese Restaurant near Golden Gate Park. "It's Chinese food at its best. Who knew string beans could taste so good?" Wine director Peter Eastlake checks out more live music at The Independent and then stops in at Nopa. "They have a great wine list and serve food until 1 a.m."
Superfly's Outside Lands Music Festival
© John Margaretten
When: August 1214
Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco
Performers: More than 65
Food Options: 120
Winemakers: 30
Projected Attendance: 60,000 Per Day
For More Details: sfoutsidelands.com
Eat, Drink, Rock
Outside Lands' wine director, Peter Eastlake, shares food-wine-music matchups to try at this year's festival.© Cameron Neilson
Food Ti Couz's sweet and savory crêpes
Wine 2009 Navarro Pinot Noir
Music Erykah Badu
Food Pacific Catch's poke and ceviche
Wine 2007 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant
Music Phish
Food The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen's classic grilled cheese sandwich
Wine 2009 Field Recordings Fiction Red
Music Girl Talk
Superfly & Wine: Big Stars, New Trends
© Cameron Neilson
Eastlake pulled together 100 wines for Outside Lands' wine tent, called Wine Lands. Among the most trend-forward choices are wine kegs from Chris Hall and his team at Napa's Long Meadow Ranch, and experimental blends made by Scribe's Andrew Mariani exclusively for the festival. Eastlake is excited about Paul Grieco's Summer of Riesling truck and the French wines from importer Kermit Lynch. Eastlake also signed up star sommelier Rajat Parr of San Francisco's RN74 to curate wine lists for the VIP cabanas and to be on hand to offer pairing tips.
Why Paul Grieco is a Riesling God
We like to keep things local at Outside Lands, but when Paul Grieco [co-owner of NYC's Terroir wine bars] called and said, 'I will drive cross-country with a camper full of Riesling; just let me know where to park,' I couldn't say no." Peter Eastlake
Why Andrew Mariani is a Rocking Winemaker
Scribe is a winery that takes a holistic approach, and the wines keep getting better. Nothing fancy, just good stuff. Handmade. Hand-farmed. Hand-sold."Peter Eastlake
