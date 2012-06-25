The Hungry Crowd: Norah Jones

Norah Jones, Amateur Mixologist

“I don’t like sweet drinks, so I’ve been making a really simple cocktail at home lately: I shake Grey Goose or Tito’s vodka for a while, really hard, with just cucumber and ice. The trick is to shake it for long enough that the ice waters down the vodka a little. Shaking it for a while also mashes up the cucumber; that way, you don’t have to use a muddler. I sometimes add a little fresh mint, a drop of absinthe or a squeeze of lime. The drink is strong but really refreshing.”

Norah Jones’s Food Tour

Los Angeles

“When I’m on the road, spaghetti Bolognese is my comfort food. Chateau Marmont has the best.” © Susan Spungen

Austin

“Rollin’ Smoke BBQ Chuckwagon is an amazing truck—perfect for a 2 a.m. barbecue bomb.” © Antonis Achilleos

New Orleans

“I love the catfish po’boy sandwiches at Domilise’s and Parkway Bakery.” © Antonis Achilleos

Brooklyn

“Caracas Arepa Bar is my go-to spot for cheap Venezuelan food when I’m home in Brooklyn.” © Doug Todd