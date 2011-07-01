The Hungry Crowd: Josh Charles

In this article:

Josh Charles's Hometown Picks

Baltimore's Best "I enjoy a good diner, and Baltimore has some for sure. Jimmy's in Fells Point and Wyman Park Restaurant are two of my favorites. I also love Sabatino's in Little Italy."



Josh Charles's New York City Top 10

1. Babbo

What He Orders: Rib Eye for Two

2. Bar Pitti

What He Orders: Spinach

3. Grimaldi's

What He Orders: Pizza

4. Momofuku Milk Bar

What He Orders: Soft Serve

5. Minetta Tavern

What He Orders: Black Label Burger

6. Lupa

What He Orders: Bucatini all'Amatriciana

7. The Little Owl

What He Orders: Sliders

8. Knickerbocker

What He Orders: Sundaes

9. Omai

What He Orders: Monkfish Appetizer

10 Salumeria Rosi

What He Orders: Antipasti



Josh Charles's Favorites

On Set

While filming CBS's The Good Wife in Brooklyn, New York, Josh sometimes ducks out to DuMont Burger for one of its well-charred patties, which are served on a grilled brioche bun with house-made pickles. © Greg Pease/Getty

On the Bay

When he's back in Baltimore, Josh goes for crabs at Costas Inn and Obrycki's. © Jose Cuervo

In the Glass

Josh drinks tequila: Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia extra-añejo, "with just a little ice." © Evan Sung

On the Shelf

Mark Bittman's How to Cook Everything is "unpretentious and pretty great," he says. © John Kenrick

On the Plate

Josh's go-to pasta dish is the simple Italian staple cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper).





Josh Charles's Italian Holiday

My good friend Mario Batali goes out west every summer to cook and spend time with the writer Jim Harrison. He usually brings other chefs to help him cook, but one year, he brought me. I was nervous and cutting potatoes so slowly that Jim came in and said, 'You're not a chef, are you?'"

Home Cooking

"I love Italy. I'm actually learning to speak Italian at Manhattan's Scuola Italiana del Greenwich Village right now. Last summer I spent a few weeks over there, and pastry chef Gina DePalma gave me an amazing guide to Rome. Two of her best picks were Ristoro degli Angeli and Enoteca Corsi. And Cesare Casella (of NYC's Salumeria Rosi) sent me to visit his mama, Rosa, who cooked lunch for me in Lucca. It was the most amazing meal I've had traveling."

