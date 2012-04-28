The Hungry Crowd: Emilio Estevez

Food & Wine's food-obsessed fraternity grows with this month's new members: musician Dave Matthews, who went to Sonoma to help create his just-released Dreaming Tree wine, and California-based actor/director/organic farmer Emilio Estevez.
Emilio Estevez's Spanish Way
"I was recently in Spain directing my film The Way. I love Spanish food, like real jamón serrano, things that aren't the same stateside. I brought back seeds for padrón peppers, which I grew and now fry in Spanish olive oil, adding salt and lemon. I also love chuletón, a Fred Flintstonesize cut of beef, and octopus. I don't crave it in the States, but in Galicia, it's unbelievable with paprika and potatoes."
Emilio Estevez on Convincing Neighbors to Garden
"During summer, I leave plantings outside for anyone to take. They are gone in hours. I've even inspired the mailman to start gardening."
Emilio Estevez's Tweets
Picked from the garden today. Quite possibly the best veggie on earth: Spanish musica green beans! 23 August
Two of my fave Central Coast California winemakers have opened new tasting rooms. Mikael and Sally at Kaena, and Curt at Sans Liege. Check 'em out! 26 July
Yea! Hippie power! "Farm Out" T-shirts coming soon! 12 July
And Farmville??? Really?? How about spending HALF the time spent playing a game, growing an ACTUAL, REAL, LIVE vegetable?? 8 June
Obama in Ireland drank his Guinness in 4 gulps. In Feb., while in Dublin, I did mine in the proper 3! I think that qualifies me to run for Pres. 24 May