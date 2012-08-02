The Hungry Crowd: Drew Barrymore

Photo © John McJunkin.

Why did you pick Pinot Grigio for the launch of Barrymore Wines?

I’ve always ordered Pinot Grigio in restaurants, because it’s a surefire way to get a wine that’s not too buttery, too acidic or overly fruity. And when I traveled to Italy to sample all the possibilities for my Barrymore Wines line, the taste of this particular Pinot Grigio was so there: It has this beautiful, mild fruit that I love. It’s dangerously easy-drinking.

What’s in your fridge right now?

I always have a giant container of soup that I’ve made over the weekend for the week. Right now there’s a curried heirloom tomato–lentil soup. I’m really passionate about Tupperware. I could easily become like Julie Hagerty in Airplane!, like, “This container will keep your hot dog buns fresh for days!”

What’s in your glass?

Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray Soda is my favorite thing on the planet. I love it so much. It’s great when you’re healthy, and awesome when you’re sick. And I drink tons of tea—black tea Tejava, jasmine tea, UCC, which is an amazing Asian green tea. Tea is my love. It’s my soul mate. Photo © Todd Porter & Diane Cu.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever eaten?

It might be the chilaquiles I recently made. The dish was simultaneously dry and soggy—I somehow accomplished both textures, and basically nothing else. I tried adding Cholula hot sauce, Tapatio hot sauce, but nothing was helping that sucker. Somebody, please teach me how to make better chilaquiles! Photo © Jennifer Causey.

What dish will you always order on a menu?

I’m a carb queen. I’ll always order macaroni and cheese, but I don’t want it to be fancy. I want it to be as close to Kraft as it can possibly get. I love inventive food, but I want the classic dishes to taste like how I remember them. I get a little bummed out when there is too much fancy stuff going on and it doesn’t resemble the original dish at all.

Do you have a favorite food city?

I’ve always loved Austin because it’s super-eclectic. You can get great Japanese here, great Mexican there. I love Uchi, and I love that [its sister restaurant] Uchiko’s chef, Paul Qui, won Top Chef. I was so rooting for him. I think the world of him! Photo © Henry Hargreaves.

Is there a restaurant where you’re a regular?

You know where I love having brunch in New York City? Joseph Leonard. It has the most awesome energy on a Saturday or Sunday. You feel like you’re out at a nightclub, but without the trappings of a nightclub. It’s so lively and fun: They’re making fabulous Bloody Marys, and they’re slinging the best food out of the kitchen, and everyone’s dancing to music. It has this great, sensual energy.