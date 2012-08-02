The Hungry Crowd: Drew Barrymore

"I don’t look relaxed or cool in the kitchen—I wish I did!" says Drew Barrymore. "I’m not like, ‘Oh, let me just throw this together.’ I’m more like a crazy woman who’s got every single measuring spoon out." Here, Barrymore talks Pinot Grigio, tea (“It’s my soul mate”), Top Chef and Tupperware.

Why did you pick Pinot Grigio for the launch of Barrymore Wines?

I’ve always ordered Pinot Grigio in restaurants, because it’s a surefire way to get a wine that’s not too buttery, too acidic or overly fruity. And when I traveled to Italy to sample all the possibilities for my Barrymore Wines line, the taste of this particular Pinot Grigio was so there: It has this beautiful, mild fruit that I love. It’s dangerously easy-drinking.

What’s in your fridge right now?

I always have a giant container of soup that I’ve made over the weekend for the week. Right now there’s a curried heirloom tomato–lentil soup. I’m really passionate about Tupperware. I could easily become like Julie Hagerty in Airplane!, like, “This container will keep your hot dog buns fresh for days!”

What’s in your glass?

Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray Soda is my favorite thing on the planet. I love it so much. It’s great when you’re healthy, and awesome when you’re sick. And I drink tons of tea—black tea Tejava, jasmine tea, UCC, which is an amazing Asian green tea. Tea is my love. It’s my soul mate.An Easy Chicken Chilaquiles Recipe for Drew BarrymorePhoto © Todd Porter & Diane Cu.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever eaten?

It might be the chilaquiles I recently made. The dish was simultaneously dry and soggy—I somehow accomplished both textures, and basically nothing else. I tried adding Cholula hot sauce, Tapatio hot sauce, but nothing was helping that sucker. Somebody, please teach me how to make better chilaquiles!Macaroni and Cheese Recipes for Drew Barrymore for Drew BarrymorePhoto © Jennifer Causey.

What dish will you always order on a menu?

I’m a carb queen. I’ll always order macaroni and cheese, but I don’t want it to be fancy. I want it to be as close to Kraft as it can possibly get. I love inventive food, but I want the classic dishes to taste like how I remember them. I get a little bummed out when there is too much fancy stuff going on and it doesn’t resemble the original dish at all.

Do you have a favorite food city?

I’ve always loved Austin because it’s super-eclectic. You can get great Japanese here, great Mexican there. I love Uchi, and I love that [its sister restaurant] Uchiko’s chef, Paul Qui, won Top Chef. I was so rooting for him. I think the world of him!Joseph Leonard, Drew Barrymore’s Go-To New York City RestaurantPhoto © Henry Hargreaves.

Is there a restaurant where you’re a regular?

You know where I love having brunch in New York City? Joseph Leonard. It has the most awesome energy on a Saturday or Sunday. You feel like you’re out at a nightclub, but without the trappings of a nightclub. It’s so lively and fun: They’re making fabulous Bloody Marys, and they’re slinging the best food out of the kitchen, and everyone’s dancing to music. It has this great, sensual energy.

