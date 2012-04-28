The Hungry Crowd: Daphne Oz, Host of The Chew

The newest members of F&W's food-obsessed fraternity include two hosts from ABC's talk show The Chew: Carla Hall of Top Chef and cookbook author and health expert Daphne Oz.

Kelly Snowden
April 27, 2012

Daphne Oz: Turkish Tradition

"I recently went to Turkey to visit my family. It was my first time back since getting married, and my grandmother was focused on bringing my culinary skills up to speed! There was lots of chatter and jokes about the aphrodisiac qualities of some of the dishes. My favorite dish that I learned was begendi, which is grilled eggplant that's peeled and then mashed with creamy mozzarella. It makes a great fall side dish as a replacement for mashed potatoes."

Daphne Oz: 's Food Picks

Bagels © Food Collection/Getty

Best Bagels

"My favorite cheap eats are bagels. Binghamton Bagel Cafe in Edgewater, New Jersey, has bagels that rival any I have had in New York City. They're my favorite from growing up." Baking © Con Poulos

Zen Baking

"I bake when I'm stressed, so during auditionsand, later, rehearsals I would bring fresh cookies and sweets to the set. The crew always loved them!" Butter © Kerrygold

Luxe Butter

"I'll spend a lot of money on good butter. It makes a huge difference in my baking. Plugrá and Kerrygold are two of my favorites."

Delicious Recipes:

Turkish Recipes Turkish Recipes Fabulous Bagel Toppings Fabulous Bagel Toppings Irresistible Cookie Recipes Irresistible Cookie Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up