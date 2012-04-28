The Hungry Crowd: Daphne Oz, Host of The Chew

Daphne Oz: Turkish Tradition

"I recently went to Turkey to visit my family. It was my first time back since getting married, and my grandmother was focused on bringing my culinary skills up to speed! There was lots of chatter and jokes about the aphrodisiac qualities of some of the dishes. My favorite dish that I learned was begendi, which is grilled eggplant that's peeled and then mashed with creamy mozzarella. It makes a great fall side dish as a replacement for mashed potatoes."

Daphne Oz: 's Food Picks

Best Bagels

"My favorite cheap eats are bagels. Binghamton Bagel Cafe in Edgewater, New Jersey, has bagels that rival any I have had in New York City. They're my favorite from growing up." © Con Poulos



Zen Baking

"I bake when I'm stressed, so during auditionsand, later, rehearsals I would bring fresh cookies and sweets to the set. The crew always loved them!" © Kerrygold



Luxe Butter

"I'll spend a lot of money on good butter. It makes a huge difference in my baking. Plugrá and Kerrygold are two of my favorites."

