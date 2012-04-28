The Hungry Crowd: Carla Hall Host of The Chew

Carla Hall: Work Perks

"Our cast for The Chew has great chemistry (with co-hosts Mario Batali, Michael Symon and What Not to Wear's Clinton Kelly). We've all been emailing about getting dinner and drinksMario offered to get us a reservationbut I was most excited about getting shopping and style advice from Clinton. I can eat anytime, but I truly love fashion and can be quite girly. While watching a horror film, I'm the one who notices the women's earrings."

Carla Hall: Food Picks

© Kana Okada



Perfect Dish

"I love how French markets have signs that say, 'Fish for bouillabaisse.' I tried doing a twist on the classic recipe for my cookbook, but it is perfect the way it is." Courtesy of Bonne Maman



Fridge Fave

"My husband always eats peanut butter and jelly, so we keep tons of jam in our fridge. People send me great homemade ones, and we always have Bonne Maman." Courtesy of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers



Smart Book

"Shirley Corriher's CookWise is great for solving cooking problems. Her advice once saved me during a catering job, and I wrote her a thank-you note. I was like, 'Shirley does it again!'"

Great Top Chef Dishes:

