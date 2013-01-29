The Hungry Crowd: Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick’s High-Stakes Baking

“I’ve always loved baking—it feels like the stakes are high. Cooking isn’t precise enough for me; I’m a little OCD, and I like the way baking makes my brain feel. I take on projects that are more hands-on, like crème brûlée, although I burned myself pretty badly the first time I used a blowtorch. My biggest baking disaster was profiteroles. I couldn’t get the pastry to puff up without falling or burning, and I was running around my kitchen panicking.”

Anna Kendrick Loves Ales

Kendrick is a craft-beer lover. Her picks:



Fat Tire

Full Sail

St. Bernardus

Anna Kendrick Tries Fried Chicken





“It’s hard to believe, but I recently tried fried chicken for the first time, at South City Kitchen in Atlanta. I didn’t eat it as a kid, and I just never thought to order it. I had no idea what I’d been missing!”