The Hungry Crowd: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Questlove’s Favorite Hot Sauces

“I am the consummate bachelor. I’m the king of condiments. I have every kind of hot sauce known to man. In New York City, I frequent a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s, where I beg them for their pepper jelly. They don’t sell it, but I give them the puppy-dog eyes. At first it tastes gentle and sweet, like strawberry preserves, but 12 seconds later, it’s like the hottest jalapeño you’ve ever had.”

Questlove: Food-Truck Fan

“When I DJ’d on the West Coast, a lot of food trucks would park outside my late-night gigs. One served chicken and doughnuts, another did grilled cheese sandwiches—I’d eat, like, eight of them. One night, I thought, This is it. I know my calling. It started as a pipe dream, then the idea for Quest Loves Food fried chicken was born in Philadelphia.”

Questlove’s Fried Chicken Showdown

“I started a Twitter account, @Cook4Quest, to find the right chef for my truck, and we received 900 video résumés. I gathered my top 10 and flew them to Philly to cook for a tasting party with a couple of the Philadelphia Eagles. We tasted 45 plates of food. The drumstick was the obvious choice to be our signature dish.”