The Hungry Crowd: Adrian Grenier and Peter Glatzer

TV star Adrian Grenier and film producer Peter Glatzer talk about SHFT, their online boutique with its own organic wine, and their go-to dishes and drinks.

Chelsea Morse
April 26, 2012

Adrian Grenier’s Go-To Dish

“My mom makes a brown rice, steamed vegetable and mint salad that’s so good, a chef in Culver City put it on her menu last year.”

In Peter Glatzer’s Glass

“I love smoky mezcal and good tequila. Malo, in Silver Lake, has a fantastic mezcal selection and great Mexican food.”

Eco-Friendly Wine

“SHFT House Wine is a Rhône-style blend we make with organic, biodynamic Syrah, Grenache and Mourvèdre grapes from Paso Robles,” Glatzer says. “The ink on the labels is nontoxic and the bottles are 90 percent recycled.”

Dining Off the Grid

“At SHFT’s dinner parties, we turn off the electricity—no stereo, lights or phones,” Grenier says. “Something happens when you shift the normal way of doing business. Creative areas of the brain and spirit open up and people are able to connect in a different way— and it’s easier to play footsie in the dark.”

