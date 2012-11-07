The Honolulu City Guide

November 06, 2012

A Day at Honolulu's Waikiki Edition Hotel

Waikiki Edition Hotel. © Linny Morris

8 a.m. in Honolulu

Wake up in your room at the Waikiki Edition. Designed by Yabu-Pushelberg, the rooms have shelves of Hawaiiana like ukuleles. Breakfast at Morimoto Waikiki. © Linny Morris

9 a.m. in Honolulu

Breakfast at Morimoto Waikiki. Try the Iron Chef's version of the surfer staple loco moto (rice, hamburger and fried egg) with wagyu beef. Pick up an artsy book by Taschen at the supercool Edition Shop. © Linny Morris

11 a.m. in Honolulu

Pick up an artsy book by Taschen at the supercool Edition Shop. Lounge and lunch at the poolside Sunrise Bar. The pupu menu is from the Morimoto kitchen. © Hopper Stone

Noon in Honolulu

Lounge and lunch at the poolside Sunrise Bar. The pupu menu is from the Morimoto kitchen. Get an aloe-and-cucumber sun-soother treatment at the spa. © Linny Morris

4 p.m. in Honolulu

Get an aloe-and-cucumber sun-soother treatment at the spa.

7 p.m. in Honolulu

Catch the monthly outdoor movie at Sunset Beach Barpopcorn and candy are free. The bar also serves a famous mai tai.

9 p.m. in Honolulu

Check out the cool Herbie Fletcher surfboard sculpture while the Lobby Bar's mixologists prepare punch tableside. For a light dinner, the bar menu offers tapas like grilled octopus with chorizo.

Late Night in Honolulu

Party at Crazybox. Ian Schrager channeled his Studio 54 savvy to create this hyper-trendy nightclub.

