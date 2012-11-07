The Honolulu City Guide

A Day at Honolulu's Waikiki Edition Hotel

8 a.m. in Honolulu

Wake up in your room at the Waikiki Edition. Designed by Yabu-Pushelberg, the rooms have shelves of Hawaiiana like ukuleles. © Linny Morris

9 a.m. in Honolulu

Breakfast at Morimoto Waikiki. Try the Iron Chef's version of the surfer staple loco moto (rice, hamburger and fried egg) with wagyu beef. © Linny Morris

11 a.m. in Honolulu

Pick up an artsy book by Taschen at the supercool Edition Shop. © Hopper Stone

Noon in Honolulu

Lounge and lunch at the poolside Sunrise Bar. The pupu menu is from the Morimoto kitchen. © Linny Morris

4 p.m. in Honolulu

Get an aloe-and-cucumber sun-soother treatment at the spa.

7 p.m. in Honolulu

Catch the monthly outdoor movie at Sunset Beach Barpopcorn and candy are free. The bar also serves a famous mai tai.

9 p.m. in Honolulu

Check out the cool Herbie Fletcher surfboard sculpture while the Lobby Bar's mixologists prepare punch tableside. For a light dinner, the bar menu offers tapas like grilled octopus with chorizo.

Late Night in Honolulu

Party at Crazybox. Ian Schrager channeled his Studio 54 savvy to create this hyper-trendy nightclub.