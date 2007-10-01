The Healing Power of Grapes

best new wine spas around the world

Balgownie Estate, Yarra Valley, Australia

Last year Natskin, the Aveda of Australia, opened its flagship spa— a windowed space overlooking the vineyards at the Balgownie Estate resort—with treatments like a body mask made from white clay and red-wine extract. Melba Hwy. and Gulf Rd., Yarra Glen; 011-613-9730-2669 or Balgownie Estate.

Marqués de Riscal Hotel, Rioja, Spain

Frank Gehry groupies going to see the architect's Guggenheim Bilbao have another undulating titanium building to add to their Spain itinerary: Gehry's year-old hotel for Marqués de Riscal, one of Rioja's oldest wine producers. Paris-based Caudalie, which started the vinotherapy trend, runs Marqués's wine-centric spa. Calle Torrea, 1, Elciego; 011-34-945-180-880 or Marqués de Riscal.

Meritage Resort, Napa Valley, USA

At the new Spa Terra at the Meritage Resort, guests can have a double dose of wine therapy: a Solo Vino treatment (which includes a grapeseed scrub and a grapeseed-oil massage), then a tasting of Napa wines. The spa and tasting room are tucked into a hillside, 40 feet below Napa's Grape Crusher statue. 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa; 707-251-3000 or Spa Terra.

Patios de Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Spa therapies at this Spanish colonial hotel were inspired by old Argentinean treatments that blended grapeseeds with local ingredients like quinoa. Ruta Nacional 40 y Ruta Nacional 68, Salta; 011-54-386-842-1121 or Wine Spa.

The Steenberg Hotel, Constantia, South Africa

The spa in this Cape Dutch hotel near Cape Town offers Pinotage-grape treatments. The hotel is on the Cape's oldest working vineyard, dating to 1682. 10802 Steenberg Estate, Tokai Rd., Constantia; 011-2721-713-2222 or Steenberg Hotel.