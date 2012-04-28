



The Hard Cider Buzz: Argus Cidery

Cider Style

Argus's superdry Texas ciders have such subtle apple and floral flavors that they could almost pass for sparkling wine. (It helps that Argus uses heavy glass bottles with Champagne-style stoppers.)

Back Story

Founder Wes Mickel is only 27, but he's been working with cider for a decade. "The first cider I ever made was in high school, with Mott's apple juice and packaged yeast," he says. After attending culinary school and working as a recipe tester and assistant for star chef Tyler Florence, Mickel moved to Austin and set up his cider operation in 2010.

Philosophy

Newest Cider

Mickel is now bottling his second hard cider, Cameo, made entirely from Cameo apples, which he chose for their sweet-tart balance. "This is the one apple that can stand on its own," he says. The refreshing, pale cider has mild citrus notes. $20 for 750 ml.

The Hard Cider Buzz: Farnum Hill Ciders

Cider Style

For purists: juice from batch-fermented cider apples. "You can't throw in Granny Smiths and call it cider," says owner Stephen Wood. "You have to use bitter apples."

Back Story

Latest Project

The ongoing Dooryard series: experimental ciders, ranging from bittersweet to superfruity, that sell out quickly, never to be made again. "It's a veritable feast of the weird and the wild," Wood says. $13 for 500 ml.

The Hard Cider Buzz: Tandem Ciders

Cider Style

Sticking to old-fashioned methods, Tandem uses the physically taxing rack-and-cloth press (apple pulp is forced through a press cloth with a vise) to make small-batch hard ciders in Michigan's Leelanau County.

Back Story

Dan Young was an out-of-work brewer; his wife, Nikki Rothwell, did horticultural research on an experimental farm that grew cider apples. "I wanted to stay local, and you can't always do that here in Michigan with beer ingredients," says Young. "Making cider is a great way to utilize the apple crop." The name Tandem comes from a bike trip the couple took across England on a two-seater, during which they cycled and drank cider. "British Airways let us check the bike, and we rode it straight out of Heathrow," says Young.

Star Cider

The Pretty Penny, a blend of 30 late-season apples from Christmas Cove Farm, which has zingy minerality and green apple notes ($12 for 750 ml). "The orchard's owner is a teetotaler who asked me why we would want to ferment apples," Young says.

The Hard Cider Buzz: Tieton Cider Works

Cider Style

Straightforward and food-friendly, from the slightly sweet Blossom Nectar to the superdry Tieton Blend. Wild Washington Apple strikes the best sweet-dry balance, with a bit of citrusy minerality. $8 for 500 ml.

Back Story

Latest Project

A pear cider; Tieton just planted seven English pear varieties, which they will ferment in a few years. "We're trying to be forward-thinking and innovative with our ciders, like all the beermakers are with their beer here in the Pacific Northwest," says co-owner Sharon Campbell.

The Hard Cider Buzz: 2 Towns Ciderhouse

Cider Style

Reflecting a hard-core commitment to locavorism, 2 Towns ages ciders in Oregon oak and sometimes uses local blackberry honey as a sweetener. A future cider will be called the 50-Miler, with all ingredients coming from within that range.

Back Story

Co-owner Aaron Sarnoff-Wood was considering opening a brewpub in Los Angeles but wanted a project he could finance himself. So he partnered with a friend (whom he used to babysit as a kid) and a former winemaker to launch the micro-cidery 2 Towns last year.

Newest Cider

Serious Scrump, the company's first limited-release cider, is a blend of a few dozen apple varieties from the Hood River Valley. It has a crisp, fruity taste. "This is the one in my kegerator," says Sarnoff-Wood. $9 for 22 oz.

Latest Project

2 Towns partnered with Flat Tail Brewing to make a beer-cider hybrid for Corvallis Beer Week.

The Hard Cider Buzz: Three Dessert Ciders to Try

Eden Northern Spy Ice Cider ($22)

Foggy Ridge Pippin Gold ($25)

Slyboro Ice Harvest Special Reserve ($24)

Slyboro owner Dan Wilson makes this cider "only when the conditions are right and the vintage is really rich." His Ice Harvest Special Reserve has a tropical sweetness, along with nice acidity and depth.

The Hard Cider Buzz: Best New Cider Bars

Julian Hard Cider

Julian, CA

Bushwhacker Cider

Portland, OR

Tertulia

New York City

