The Happy Vegetarian

At Seattle's Poppy, chef Jerry Traunfeld creates America's best happy hour with samplings of five snacks for $5. F&W simplifies his top vegetarian dishes.
Leek-and-Mushroom Croquettes
Chef Way: Dried porcini mushrooms flavor these crisp, creamy-centered croquettes, which Traunfeld serves in walnut-size balls.
Easy Way: Use shiitake mushrooms in place of porcini, and make the croquettes larger for a vegetarian main course.
Roasted-Cauliflower-and-Sesame Spread
Chef Way: Traunfeld toasts and grinds whole coriander seeds before pureeing them with roasted cauliflower, tahini paste, lemon and cilantro.
Easy Way: Use ground coriander from a bottle to season this bright, tangy recipe.
White Beans with Onion Confit
Chef Way Jerry Traunfeld soaks dried white beans overnight before boiling them and stewing them with caramelized onions, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and rosemary.
Easy Way Instead of soaking white beans, use ready-to-eat canned cannellini beans.
Spice Crispies
Chef Way: For this version of chevda, an Indian snack mix, Traunfeld tosses puffed rice cereal with coconut, raisins, nuts and a variety of spices and flavorings, including fresh curry leaves and amchoor (tart dried-mango powder).
Easy Way: This sweet-salty bar mix comes together beautifully without the amchoor and curry leavesjust substitute lemon juice and bay leaves.
Eggplant-Lentil Salad
Chef Way: Traunfeld uses French-style lentils grown in eastern Washington and Idaho. Sometimes he likes to use Moroccan mint, which is like spearmint but a little bit more spicy and savory.
Easy Way: Use any good French green lentils and regular mint for this hearty main-course salad.
Chard-and-Goat-Cheese Strudel with Indian Flavors
Chef Way: The seasoning in this strudel includes ajwain seed, a common Indian spice.
Easy Way: Instead of ajwain, opt for caraway, which has a very similar flavor.