The Fluffiest Cheese Soufflé

3 more great soufflés

Mushroom and Chèvre Soufflés with Sancerre

Replace the Gruyère with 8 ounces chèvre and stir in 12 ounces diced shiitake mushrooms sautéed in butter with 1 teaspoon chopped thyme. Alternatively, bake in a 7-cup soufflé at 375° for 45 minutes.

Wine Citrusy Sancerre: 2006 La Porte du Caillou.

Spinach and Roquefort Soufflés with Beaujolais

Replace the Gruyère with 5 ounces Roquefort and stir in 10 ounces drained frozen chopped spinach and 1 tablespoon chives. Alternatively, bake in a 7-cup soufflé at 375° for 40 minutes.

Wine Fruity Beaujolais: 2006 Georges Duboeuf Morgon.

Ham, Leek and Gouda Soufflés with Rosé

Replace the Gruyère with 5 ounces shredded aged Gouda and stir in 6 ounces diced ham and 2 sliced leek whites sautéed in butter. Alternatively, bake in an 8-cup soufflé at 375° for 40 minutes.

Wine Dry rosé: 2005 Lacrimarosa Campania.