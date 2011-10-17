Las Vegas's Good Values

Max Jacobson reports on the best new places in Vegas for a tasty, inexpensive snack.
Fix Brian Massie (formerly of Vegass N9NE) offers addictive snacks, like buffalo wings shaped like lollipops.
Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-693-8400.
Isla Sit at the bar and order the outstanding chipotle-spiked guacamole from chef Richard Sandoval (of Manhattans Pampano) with a margarita.
Treasure Island, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-894-7111.
wichcraft At star chef Tom Colicchios latest, you can have sandwiches for breakfast (bacon with Gorgonzola), lunch (meat loaf with cheddar) or dessert (smorewiches).
MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-891-1111.
Sensi This Japanese-style spot also has great focaccia with Vacherin cheese and truffles, and perfect oysters.
Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-693-7111.
Giorgio Caffé & Ristorante Plates of Italian cold cuts match nicely with the restaurants Italian boutique wines.
Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-920-2700.