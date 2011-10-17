Las Vegas's Good Values

Max Jacobson reports on the best new places in Vegas for a tasty, inexpensive snack.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Fix Brian Massie (formerly of Vegass N9NE) offers addictive snacks, like buffalo wings shaped like lollipops.
Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-693-8400.

Isla Sit at the bar and order the outstanding chipotle-spiked guacamole from chef Richard Sandoval (of Manhattans Pampano) with a margarita.
Treasure Island, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-894-7111.

wichcraft At star chef Tom Colicchios latest, you can have sandwiches for breakfast (bacon with Gorgonzola), lunch (meat loaf with cheddar) or dessert (smorewiches).
MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-891-1111.

Sensi This Japanese-style spot also has great focaccia with Vacherin cheese and truffles, and perfect oysters.
Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-693-7111.

Giorgio Caffé & Ristorante Plates of Italian cold cuts match nicely with the restaurants Italian boutique wines.
Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-920-2700.

