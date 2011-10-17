Las Vegas's Good Values

Fix Brian Massie (formerly of Vegass N9NE) offers addictive snacks, like buffalo wings shaped like lollipops.

Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-693-8400.



Isla Sit at the bar and order the outstanding chipotle-spiked guacamole from chef Richard Sandoval (of Manhattans Pampano) with a margarita.

Treasure Island, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-894-7111.



wichcraft At star chef Tom Colicchios latest, you can have sandwiches for breakfast (bacon with Gorgonzola), lunch (meat loaf with cheddar) or dessert (smorewiches).

MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-891-1111.



Sensi This Japanese-style spot also has great focaccia with Vacherin cheese and truffles, and perfect oysters.

Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-693-7111.



Giorgio Caffé & Ristorante Plates of Italian cold cuts match nicely with the restaurants Italian boutique wines.

Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-920-2700.

