Affordable Paris Part 2

Eat at a cooking school



LAtelier des Chefs

Half-hour cooking classes; lunch included.

10 Rue de Penthièvre; 011-33-1-53-30-05-82.



Ecole Supérieure de Cuisine Française Ferrandi

Modern cuisine prepared and served by students at the prestigious cooking school.

28 Rue de lAbbé Grégoire; to make reservations in English, contact Stephanie Curtis: 011-33-1-45-27-09-09.





Lunch at a grand restaurant with a bargain prix fixe



Le Meurice

A sublime lunch from Michelin two-star chef Yannick Alléno in one of Pariss most opulent hotels

228 Rue de Rivoli; 011-33-1-44-58-10-55.



Le Grand Véfour

Guy Martins modern French cooking in a historic, Michelin three-star restaurant.

17 Rue de Beaujolais; 011-33-1-42-96-56-27.



Le Bristol

Michelin two-star cuisine from chef Eric Fréchon in a beautiful wood-paneled room.

Hôtel Bristol, 112 Rue du Faubourg St-Honoré; 011-33-1-53-43-43-40.





Trust in serendipity



AnglOpéra

Exquisite food from chef Gilles Choukroun. Why is it so inexpensive? We have no idea.

39 Ave. de lOpéra; 011-33-1-42-61-86-25.

