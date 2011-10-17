Affordable Paris Part 2

Senior editor Jane Sigal, Food & Wine's resident Francophile, recently traveled to Paris in pursuit of great bargains that defy the weak dollar. She found them by following a few strategies. Missed Part 1? Click here.
Eat at a cooking school
LAtelier des Chefs
Half-hour cooking classes; lunch included.
10 Rue de Penthièvre; 011-33-1-53-30-05-82.
Ecole Supérieure de Cuisine Française Ferrandi
Modern cuisine prepared and served by students at the prestigious cooking school.
28 Rue de lAbbé Grégoire; to make reservations in English, contact Stephanie Curtis: 011-33-1-45-27-09-09.
Lunch at a grand restaurant with a bargain prix fixe
Le Meurice
A sublime lunch from Michelin two-star chef Yannick Alléno in one of Pariss most opulent hotels
228 Rue de Rivoli; 011-33-1-44-58-10-55.
Le Grand Véfour
Guy Martins modern French cooking in a historic, Michelin three-star restaurant.
17 Rue de Beaujolais; 011-33-1-42-96-56-27.
Le Bristol
Michelin two-star cuisine from chef Eric Fréchon in a beautiful wood-paneled room.
Hôtel Bristol, 112 Rue du Faubourg St-Honoré; 011-33-1-53-43-43-40.
Trust in serendipity
AnglOpéra
Exquisite food from chef Gilles Choukroun. Why is it so inexpensive? We have no idea.
39 Ave. de lOpéra; 011-33-1-42-61-86-25.