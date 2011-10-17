Affordable Paris Part 1

Book a table at a grocery store cum restaurant



Les Papilles

Classic bistro cuisine served at small tables next to shelves of olive oils, jams and wines.

30 Rue Gay-Lussac; 011-33-1-43-25-20-79.



Bellota-Bellota

A menu of dishes based on the shops Spanish hams, cheeses and premium canned goods.

18 Rue Jean-Nicot; 011-33-1-53-59-96-96.



Da Rosa

A deli with a few tables and a selection of specialty foods.

62 Rue de Seine; 011-33-1-40-51-00-09.



Rouge Tomate

A shop specializing in tomato products, with a menu of tomato-based dishes.

34 pl. du Marché-Saint-Honoré; 011-33-1-42-61-16-09.





Follow the young protégés



Café Moderne

A stylish gastro-bistro, with chef Sébastien Altazian, who trained with Michel Rostang.

40 Rue Notre-Dame-des-Victoires; 011-33-1-53-40-84-10.



LOurcine

Creative bistro cooking from Sylvain Danière, an acolyte of Yves Camdeborde, formerly of La Regalade.

92 Rue Broca; 011-33-1-47-07-13-65.



La Famille

Some of the most inventive cooking in Paris, from up-and-coming chef Inaki Aizpitarte, a protégé of Gilles Choukroun.

41 Rue des Trois Frères; 011-33-1-42-52-11-12.



LAmi Jean

A fiercely regional Basque menu from La Regalade veteran Stephane Jego.

27 Rue Malar; 011-33-1-47-05-86-89.

