Affordable Paris Part 1

Senior editor Jane Sigal, Food & Wine's resident Francophile, recently traveled to Paris in pursuit of great bargains that defy the weak dollar. She found them by following a few strategies. Here, her recommendations:
Book a table at a grocery store cum restaurant
Les Papilles
Classic bistro cuisine served at small tables next to shelves of olive oils, jams and wines.
30 Rue Gay-Lussac; 011-33-1-43-25-20-79.
Bellota-Bellota
A menu of dishes based on the shops Spanish hams, cheeses and premium canned goods.
18 Rue Jean-Nicot; 011-33-1-53-59-96-96.
Da Rosa
A deli with a few tables and a selection of specialty foods.
62 Rue de Seine; 011-33-1-40-51-00-09.
Rouge Tomate
A shop specializing in tomato products, with a menu of tomato-based dishes.
34 pl. du Marché-Saint-Honoré; 011-33-1-42-61-16-09.
Follow the young protégés
Café Moderne
A stylish gastro-bistro, with chef Sébastien Altazian, who trained with Michel Rostang.
40 Rue Notre-Dame-des-Victoires; 011-33-1-53-40-84-10.
LOurcine
Creative bistro cooking from Sylvain Danière, an acolyte of Yves Camdeborde, formerly of La Regalade.
92 Rue Broca; 011-33-1-47-07-13-65.
La Famille
Some of the most inventive cooking in Paris, from up-and-coming chef Inaki Aizpitarte, a protégé of Gilles Choukroun.
41 Rue des Trois Frères; 011-33-1-42-52-11-12.
LAmi Jean
A fiercely regional Basque menu from La Regalade veteran Stephane Jego.
27 Rue Malar; 011-33-1-47-05-86-89.