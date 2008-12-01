The Cure for Holiday Excess

For Adina Niemerow, overindulgence (even the holiday-season kind) has a remedy. The San Francisco–based private chef, whose résumé includes an externship at Napa’s French Laundry, has a recent book, Super Cleanse, in which she offers one-day and weeklong eating plans built around delicious vegetable-based dishes. Her detoxes are not about backing away from food; if anything, they’re about getting closer to it. “A cleanse is a chance to pull out of your daily routine,” she says. “It’s a chance to look at what you’re consuming—and what’s consuming you.”

Some of Niemerow’s ingredient combinations are surprising, but the flavors blend together beautifully. For a hearty salad, she rubs raw kale with a little bit of salt to tenderize it, then tosses it with avocado, radish and olives. For a breakfast “porridge,” she chops fresh apples, almonds and ginger, then tops the mixture with sweet dried goji berries and ground flax seeds. These six dishes all work as a single-day detox, but they’re also tasty enough to incorporate into a healthy everyday diet and can easily be doubled or tripled.

Plus:











