Culinary Crusaders: CulinaryCorps

The Mission: Mobilize chefs to do good.

Megan Krigbaum
November 01, 2009

Culinary Crusaders

Slideshow: Culinary Crusaders

CulinaryCorps is Christine Carroll’s version of a Peace Corps for chefs. Since 2007, she’s been leading volunteer trips to areas hit by Hurricane Katrina, particularly New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A former professional cook, she believes that the chef community can be an excellent resource for a part of America that prides itself on its food heritage.

So far, six groups of chefs, about a dozen at a time, have gone on CulinaryCorps missions. Among their projects: making meals for Habitat for Humanity workers and helping launch a program that teaches at-risk youth about working in a kitchen. The only problem? So many chefs are now interested in volunteering that “I actually have to tell people they can’t come back,” says Carroll; instead, she encourages chefs to start projects in their hometowns.

Carroll is looking to expand CulinaryCorps’s reach with a winter trip to Puerto Rico, but she still plans to faithfully bring chefs to the Gulf Coast each year. culinarycorps.org.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up