The Copenhagen City Guide

Three of superstar chef René Redzepi's favorite restaurants are on Copenhagen's Jægersborggade Street.
Eat & Drink in Copenhagen
Meyers Bageri
Chef Claus Meyer has expanded his culinary empire with this organic bakery selling cinnamon-spiced buns.
Manfreds
Robust Scandi cooking at decent prices from the Relæ team and another Noma grad. Diners bus their tables, cafeteria-style.
Relæ
Former Noma sous-chef Christian Puglisi (right) creates radical dishes like pickled mackerel with lemon puree and cauliflower.
Shop in Copenhagen
© James Bates
Keramiker Inge Vincents
At her studio, ceramicist Inge Vincents makes beautiful, organic-shaped translucent porcelain cups.
Ecoloco
This new store's motto is "Saving the planet in style." Design pieces include chairs woven with reeds imported from Malawi.