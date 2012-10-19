The Copenhagen City Guide

Eat & Drink in Copenhagen

Chef Claus Meyer has expanded his culinary empire with this organic bakery selling cinnamon-spiced buns.

Robust Scandi cooking at decent prices from the Relæ team and another Noma grad. Diners bus their tables, cafeteria-style.

Former Noma sous-chef Christian Puglisi (right) creates radical dishes like pickled mackerel with lemon puree and cauliflower.

Shop in Copenhagen

At her studio, ceramicist Inge Vincents makes beautiful, organic-shaped translucent porcelain cups.

This new store's motto is "Saving the planet in style." Design pieces include chairs woven with reeds imported from Malawi.