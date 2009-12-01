The Carnivore's Dilemma

The country's top butchers share their finest recipes, and F&W reveals the best gifts for any serious carnivore—including lessons on how to carve a cow.

December 01, 2009

An anonymous pork chop on a plastic-wrapped Styrofoam tray is way more offensive than a pig's head to some of today's most passionate home cooks. Following the lead of chefs, these dedicated carnivores are buying whole, humanely raised pigs, lambs and steers from local farmsthe best way to ensure top-quality meatand breaking down the animals into easy-to-use cuts. For help, they're turning to a new generation of butcher-teachers.

We asked three of these expertsRyan Farr of 4505 Meats in San Francisco; Robert Wiedmaier of the Butcher's Block in Alexandria, Virginia; and Tom Mylan of the new Meat Hook in Brooklyn, New Yorkto share their favorite recipes for entertaining using roasts and chops as well as ground meat. The result: everything from a humble mustard seedflecked meat loaf to a spectacular coffee-rubbed prime rib roast.

