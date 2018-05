The Carnivore's Dilemma

An anonymous pork chop on a plastic-wrapped Styrofoam tray is way more offensive than a pig's head to some of today's most passionate home cooks. Following the lead of chefs, these dedicated carnivores are buying whole, humanely raised pigs, lambs and steers from local farms—the best way to ensure top-quality meat—and breaking down the animals into easy-to-use cuts. For help, they're turning to a new generation of butcher-teachers.

We asked three of these experts—Ryan Farr of 4505 Meats in San Francisco; Robert Wiedmaier of the Butcher's Block in Alexandria, Virginia; and Tom Mylan of the new Meat Hook in Brooklyn, New York—to share their favorite recipes for entertaining using roasts and chops as well as ground meat. The result: everything from a humble mustard seed–flecked meat loaf to a spectacular coffee-rubbed prime rib roast.

