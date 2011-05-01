The Brooklyn City Guide

Plus:

Eat, Drink & Learn in Brooklyn

This warehouse-size cooking school/sustainable butcher shop/cookware store (right) from celeb butcher Tom Mylan is the epicenter of foodie Brooklyn. "Date Night Butchering" classes sell out within minutes; so does the house-made bacon sausage. © Elizabeth Leitzell

Momofuku sugar queen Christina Tosi now has her own 11,000-square-foot commissary to bake huge quantities of her signature Crack Pie. Must try: Chocolate chip cake layered with passion fruit curd, chocolate crumbs and coffee buttercream. © Alexander Zolli

Williamsburg's carnivorous pioneer has a gas-and-wood-fired smoker that cooks up to 700 pounds of meat at a time. Pair the smoky barbecue with beers poured from the cleaver-handled taps. Must try: Pork belly. © Jani Zubkovs

The fried goodness of The Commodore's food helps counteract this dive bar's potent blender- and retro-cocktails.

Manhattan chef Jason Denton will open the fifth outpost of his Italian 'inoteca empire this spring. Expect Italian-style beers from Brooklyn Brewery.

The first NYC location of San Francisco's game-changing Blue Bottle Coffee roaster has a drip bar for making one cup at a time.

Shop in Brooklyn

© Ramsay de Give

Brooklyn's go-to shop for the serious urban gardener, Sprout Home, recently opened a new outpost nearby that sells bouquets such as garden roses, peonies, thistle and dusty miller and also hosts classes on subjects like composting and making terrariums. © Jessica Antola

The third and largest of Jen Mankins's LEEDcertified fashion boutiques has a superior selection of pieces from Zero + Maria Cornejo and Billy Reid. Mankins also curates the shop's rotating artwork. Hot item: Comme des Garçons fedora.

