The Brooklyn City Guide

Williamsburg now champions what Brooklyn, NY, is best at—artisanship—in everything from coffee to barbecue. That devotion is even attracting Manhattan chefs.
The Brooklyn Kitchen and the Meat Hook
This warehouse-size cooking school/sustainable butcher shop/cookware store (right) from celeb butcher Tom Mylan is the epicenter of foodie Brooklyn. "Date Night Butchering" classes sell out within minutes; so does the house-made bacon sausage.© Elizabeth Leitzell
Momofuku Milk Bar
Momofuku sugar queen Christina Tosi now has her own 11,000-square-foot commissary to bake huge quantities of her signature Crack Pie. Must try: Chocolate chip cake layered with passion fruit curd, chocolate crumbs and coffee buttercream.© Alexander Zolli
Fette Sau
Williamsburg's carnivorous pioneer has a gas-and-wood-fired smoker that cooks up to 700 pounds of meat at a time. Pair the smoky barbecue with beers poured from the cleaver-handled taps. Must try: Pork belly.© Jani Zubkovs
The Commodore
The fried goodness of The Commodore's food helps counteract this dive bar's potent blender- and retro-cocktails.
'inoteca
Manhattan chef Jason Denton will open the fifth outpost of his Italian 'inoteca empire this spring. Expect Italian-style beers from Brooklyn Brewery.
Blue Bottle Coffee
The first NYC location of San Francisco's game-changing Blue Bottle Coffee roaster has a drip bar for making one cup at a time.
Shop in Brooklyn
Sprout Home Floral & Garden Studio
Brooklyn's go-to shop for the serious urban gardener, Sprout Home, recently opened a new outpost nearby that sells bouquets such as garden roses, peonies, thistle and dusty miller and also hosts classes on subjects like composting and making terrariums.© Jessica Antola
Bird
The third and largest of Jen Mankins's LEEDcertified fashion boutiques has a superior selection of pieces from Zero + Maria Cornejo and Billy Reid. Mankins also curates the shop's rotating artwork. Hot item: Comme des Garçons fedora.
