The Box-Wine Bonus

Box wines last because the bag inside collapses as the wine is poured, so almost no oxygen reaches the liquid. Plus, they offer great value.
Box Wine Values:
Box Wine Values:
2008 Andes Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon ($19 for 3 liters)
Vines in Chile's fertile Central Valley provide the fruit for this appealingly spicy, medium-bodied Cabernet.
2008 Banrock Station Shiraz ($19 for 3 liters)
This juicy, easygoing red has exactly the characteristics that have made Australian Shiraz so popular: vivid blackberry fruit, a hint of black pepper and a soft, lush texture.
2008 Würtz Riesling Trocken ($24 for 3 liters)
The limestone soils of Germany's Rheinhessen region are known for producing zesty Rieslings like this completely dry one.
