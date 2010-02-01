The Box-Wine Bonus

Uncorked Wines that Last:

10 Uncorked Wines that Won't Fade Red, White and Orange Wines How to Keep Open Bottles Fresh



Box Wine Values:

2008 Andes Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon ($19 for 3 liters)

Vines in Chile's fertile Central Valley provide the fruit for this appealingly spicy, medium-bodied Cabernet.

2008 Banrock Station Shiraz ($19 for 3 liters)

This juicy, easygoing red has exactly the characteristics that have made Australian Shiraz so popular: vivid blackberry fruit, a hint of black pepper and a soft, lush texture.

2008 Würtz Riesling Trocken ($24 for 3 liters)

The limestone soils of Germany's Rheinhessen region are known for producing zesty Rieslings like this completely dry one.

