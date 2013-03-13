The Best Zucchini Bread Recipes

In This Article:

Best Zucchini Bread Recipes

Chef Ashley Christensen got this recipe from her mom, who made it during squash season when the zucchini grew too big to be sautéed.

The walnuts in this moist, nutty loaf are super-heart-healthy, and the yogurt adds moisture without any fat.

It is hard to eat just one of these nutty, gingery, cinnamony cupcakes with their bright-green flecks of grated zucchini.

You can also use store-bought zucchini bread to make this extravagant dessert, topped with ice cream and a sweet bourbon-spiked butter sauce.

This indulgent zucchini bread recipe calls for bittersweet chocolate chips, and it gets a boost of richness from sour cream in the batter.

Tips for Making Quick Breads

When making quick bread batters by hand, use a large, sturdy, long-handled spatula or the curved version that looks like a cross between a spoon and a spatula.

Lower the oven temperature by 25° to prevent overbaking if using a glass pan or a pan with a dark finish.

Use a cake tester—a rigid stainless steel wire with a loop handle.

Let loaves cool completely before slicing in order to set the crumb.

Use a serrated knife to cut quick bread loaves; it will preserve the delicate crumb.

More Zucchini & Quick Bread Recipes:

Cooking with Zucchini Quick Breads Ultimate Summer Vegetable Recipes