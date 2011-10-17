The Best Tuna Casserole Recipes

Food & Wine’s best tuna casserole recipes.
Slideshow: TunaCooking Guides:
Fish and Seafood
3 Variations on Tuna Casserole
Canned clams or squid can replace the tuna, and the pancetta or bacon is optional, but the spinach, garlic and crushed red pepper are all essential.
Here’s an ideal warm-weather meal with the refreshing flavors of mint, orange, lemon, and cucumber.
Fennel and orange zest complement one another as well as the pantry staples canned tuna, chickpeas, and tomatoes.
More Tuna Casserole Recipes
Linguine with Fresh Tuna, Tomatoes and Lemon
Marinating tuna and chopped tomatoes in wine, lemon zest and olive oil for an hour makes a fresh, simple pasta sauce.
Tuna With Pasta And Frisée
The rich, meaty tuna and chewy pasta in this salad call for a flavorful dry white with body.
Penne with Tuna, Olives and Capers
This rustic dish needs a hearty wine to match its style and provide a cleansing contrast.
Linguine With Tuna, Garlic and Olive Oil
A garlicky sauce, meaty tuna and spicy crushed red pepper all point to a tart but assertive white, such as a Tocai Friulano from Italy, as a perfect flavor foil.
Spaghetti with Tuna and Basil
Spaghetti and linguine go particularly well with light tomato sauces and seafood sauces, which cling to the long strands.