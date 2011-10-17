The Best Tuna Casserole Recipes

Slideshow: Tuna Cooking Guides:

3 Variations on Tuna Casserole

Canned clams or squid can replace the tuna, and the pancetta or bacon is optional, but the spinach, garlic and crushed red pepper are all essential.

Here’s an ideal warm-weather meal with the refreshing flavors of mint, orange, lemon, and cucumber.

Fennel and orange zest complement one another as well as the pantry staples canned tuna, chickpeas, and tomatoes.

More Tuna Casserole Recipes

Marinating tuna and chopped tomatoes in wine, lemon zest and olive oil for an hour makes a fresh, simple pasta sauce.

The rich, meaty tuna and chewy pasta in this salad call for a flavorful dry white with body.

This rustic dish needs a hearty wine to match its style and provide a cleansing contrast.

A garlicky sauce, meaty tuna and spicy crushed red pepper all point to a tart but assertive white, such as a Tocai Friulano from Italy, as a perfect flavor foil.

Spaghetti and linguine go particularly well with light tomato sauces and seafood sauces, which cling to the long strands.

