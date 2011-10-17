The Best Taco Soup Recipes

Slideshow: Mexican Cooking Guides:

Soups

2 Variations on Taco Soup

From south of the border comes this spicy and hearty soup ladled over crisp tortilla strips and grated cheddar.

Here’s a silky soup that doesn’t rely on cream for its creamy texture; pureed avocados do the job nicely.

More Taco Soup Recipes

The fragrant limes that are abundant on the Yucatán peninsula make this soothing soup especially appealing.

The tomatillo crème fraîche can be refrigerated overnight.



