The Best Taco Soup Recipes

Food & Wine's best taco soup recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

MexicanSlideshow: Mexican SoupsCooking Guides:
Soups

2 Variations on Taco Soup

  1. Tortilla Soup

From south of the border comes this spicy and hearty soup ladled over crisp tortilla strips and grated cheddar.

  • Chicken-and-Avocado Soup with Fried Tortillas

    • Here’s a silky soup that doesn’t rely on cream for its creamy texture; pureed avocados do the job nicely.

    More Taco Soup Recipes

    Yucatán Lime and Chicken Soup

    The fragrant limes that are abundant on the Yucatán peninsula make this soothing soup especially appealing.

    Tortilla-Crab Soup with Tomatillo Crème Fraîche

    The tomatillo crème fraîche can be refrigerated overnight.

    Tortilla Soup with Cheese and Ancho Chiles


    Try two risk-free issues of Food & Wine!

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up