The Best Squash Casserole Recipes

Food & Wine's best squash casserole and gratin recipes.

Food & Wine
October 23, 2012

ZucchiniSlideshow: Zucchini VegetablesCooking Guides:
Vegetables

6 Variations on Squash Casserole

  1. Squash, Pepper and Polenta Casserole

This firm-textured casserole, full of garden-fresh vegetables, can be sliced like a pie and served at room temperature.

  • Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

    • August in the midwest brings a profusion of fresh-zucchini dishes; zucchini casseroles (not to mention zucchini bread and muffins) are ubiquitous at both picnics and potlucks.

  • Summer Squash and Tomato Tart

    • Use crispy puff pastry to create one large tart, then top it simply with soft, pesto-spiked goat cheese, sautéed vegetables and slices of fresh tomato, all sprinkled with chopped green olives.

  • Braised Summer Squash

    • Zucchini are delicious here, but Sicilians use the pale green summer squash called cucuzze, which have a texture somewhere between cucumbers’ and zucchini’s.

  • Butternut Squash-Polenta Gratin
  • Zucchini and Summer Squash with Oregano

    • More Squash Casseroles and Gratins

    Sweet Potato Casserole

    If you don’t have pecans or cornflakes on hand, the topping can be made with whatever nut or cereal is in the cupboard.

    Butternut Squash Gratin

    What’s unusual about this terrific gratin is that the squash is cooked and mashed before it’s baked with cream.

    Butternut Squash Gratin with Creamed Spinach

    Daniel Boulud’s individual gratins will be neatest if you use squash with long, even necks.

    Winter Squash and Gruyère Gratin

    Crookneck squash or pumpkin also works well in this recipe.

    Creamy Butternut Squash, Potato, and Tomato Gratin


    Try two risk-free issues of Food & Wine!

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up