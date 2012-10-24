The Best Squash Casserole Recipes

Slideshow: Zucchini Cooking Guides:

Vegetables

6 Variations on Squash Casserole

This firm-textured casserole, full of garden-fresh vegetables, can be sliced like a pie and served at room temperature.

August in the midwest brings a profusion of fresh-zucchini dishes; zucchini casseroles (not to mention zucchini bread and muffins) are ubiquitous at both picnics and potlucks.

Use crispy puff pastry to create one large tart, then top it simply with soft, pesto-spiked goat cheese, sautéed vegetables and slices of fresh tomato, all sprinkled with chopped green olives.

Zucchini are delicious here, but Sicilians use the pale green summer squash called cucuzze, which have a texture somewhere between cucumbers’ and zucchini’s.

More Squash Casseroles and Gratins

If you don’t have pecans or cornflakes on hand, the topping can be made with whatever nut or cereal is in the cupboard.

What’s unusual about this terrific gratin is that the squash is cooked and mashed before it’s baked with cream.

Daniel Boulud’s individual gratins will be neatest if you use squash with long, even necks.

Crookneck squash or pumpkin also works well in this recipe.



