The Best Shrimp Scampi Recipes

Food & Wine's best shrimp scampi recipes

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

3 Variations on Shrimp Scampi

You also can reserve half of the shrimp and sauce for making Capellini with Shrimp, Capers and Tomatoes on a busy weeknight.

Chef Way Dionicio Jimenez serves the shrimp head-on, alongside Mexican rice.

Easy Way Buy shrimp without the heads on, and ask your fishmonger to butterfly the shrimp for you.

Eco-minded chefs are cooking with wild American shrimp, but not just for ethical reasons. As Tory McPhail of Commander’s Palace in New Orleans says, “They taste cleaner and crisper, since they swim in the tides.”

  1. Sautéed Garlic Shrimp
  2. Jumbo Shrimp with Mushrooms and Garlic
  3. Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

 

