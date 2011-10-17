The Best Sangria Recipes

Food & Wine’s best sangria recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

5 Variations on Sangria

At Nacional 27 in Chicago, Adam Seger creates seasonal sangrias with fresh ingredients, like this autumn-inspired sangria.

Tuscan wine and three Italian spirits give this robust sangria authentic regional flavor.

This stripped-down version gets its rich golden hue—and zingy flavors—from white wine, fresh-squeezed orange juice and a kick of brandy.

This rose-based sangria reflects Chez Henri’s French and Latin influences.

  1. Honeycrisp Apple Sangria
  2. Tuscan Sangria
  3. Thai-Basil Sangria
  4. Sangria Rosada
  5. White Wine and Sparkling Cider Sangria


