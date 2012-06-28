The Best Salsa Recipes

Storebought salsas are ubiquitous, but homemade versions have a fresher taste and are remarkably easy to make. Here, F&W’s best salsa recipes.

Food & Wine
June 27, 2012

Best Homemade Salsa Recipes

Tomato Salsa with Cucumber “Chips” RecipeTomato Salsa with Cucumber “Chips”© Maura McEvoy

Tomato Salsa with Cucumber “Chips”

This healthy take on the traditional chips-and-salsa combo is nearly fat-free and super-refreshing. The antioxidant-rich salsa is delicious served right after it’s made, but the flavors meld nicely after a day or two in the refrigerator.

Roasted Fresh Chile Salsa

You can think of this salsa from chef Rick Bayless as a not-too-smooth, fresh version of your typical rusty-orange hot sauce. Fresh chiles replace dried ones, fresh lime juice replaces vinegar.

Pico de Gallo

This classic Mexican condiment, which is also known as salsa fresca, gets heat from serrano or jalapeño peppers. This version can be made ahead and refrigerated overnight.RELATED: Mango-Tomato Salsa 

