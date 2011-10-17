The Best Salmon Patties Recipes

Food & Wine’s best salmon patty recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

3 Variations on Salmon Patties

With tarragon, dill, capers and lemon, green goddess dressing is the perfect accompaniment to these moist salmon burgers.

Everything is easy to assemble and can be made ahead. All you have to do is pan-fry the burgers just before serving.

Any kind of smoked fish works well for chef Kerry Sear’s fried cakes.

  1. Salmon Burgers with Green Goddess Dressing
  2. Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli
  3. Smoked Fish Cakes with Root-Vegetable Slaw

More Salmon Pattie Recipes

Salmon Burgers with Horseradish-Dill Sauce

This supermoist, flavorful and healthy fish burger is the runner-up recipe from the 2004 Food & Wine Readers’ Burger Contest.

Salmon-and-Potato Cakes with Mixed Greens

Salmon cakes are one of our favorite old-fashioned dishes.

Golden Asian Fish Cakes with Spicy Slaw

Monkfish works well here, but any firm, white fish can be used.

