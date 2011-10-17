The Best Salmon Patties Recipes

Food & Wine’s best salmon patty recipes.
3 Variations on Salmon Patties
With tarragon, dill, capers and lemon, green goddess dressing is the perfect accompaniment to these moist salmon burgers.
Everything is easy to assemble and can be made ahead. All you have to do is pan-fry the burgers just before serving.
Any kind of smoked fish works well for chef Kerry Sear’s fried cakes.
- Salmon Burgers with Green Goddess Dressing
- Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli
- Smoked Fish Cakes with Root-Vegetable Slaw
More Salmon Pattie Recipes
Salmon Burgers with Horseradish-Dill Sauce
This supermoist, flavorful and healthy fish burger is the runner-up recipe from the 2004 Food & Wine Readers’ Burger Contest.
Salmon-and-Potato Cakes with Mixed Greens
Salmon cakes are one of our favorite old-fashioned dishes.
Golden Asian Fish Cakes with Spicy Slaw
Monkfish works well here, but any firm, white fish can be used.
