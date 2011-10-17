The Best Rice Pudding Recipes

Food & Wine's best rice pudding recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Desserts

5 Sample Recipes for Delicious Rice Pudding

  1. Rice Pudding with Poached Rhubarb

This vanilla-flecked rice pudding is exceptionally easy and exceptionally delicious, thanks to the tangy rhubarb.

  • Lebanese Rice Pudding with Cinnamon and Caraway

    • This pudding is made with finely milled rice flour, seasoned with cinnamon and caraway and garnished with walnuts, pine nuts and slivered almonds.

  • Chilled Peaches with Arborio Rice Pudding and Cinnamon Churros

    • This amazing dessert, with sweet and drippy peaches, creamy rice pudding and the crispiest churros ever, is a popular choice at Gabriel Bremer’s Salts.

  • Lime-Scented Poppy-Seed Rice Pudding with Mango

    • Here, Marcus Samuelsson uses rice to create an utterly luxurious pudding, brightening the creamy flavor with grated lime zest, vanilla and cubes of fresh mango.

  • Rice Pudding with Dried Apricots

    • To update the recipe, Mateo Granados likes to add chewy bits of dried fruit such as apricots, cherries or golden raisins.
