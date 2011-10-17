The Best Rice Pudding Recipes

Slideshow: Pudding Recipes Cooking Guides:

Desserts

5 Sample Recipes for Delicious Rice Pudding

This vanilla-flecked rice pudding is exceptionally easy and exceptionally delicious, thanks to the tangy rhubarb.

This pudding is made with finely milled rice flour, seasoned with cinnamon and caraway and garnished with walnuts, pine nuts and slivered almonds.

This amazing dessert, with sweet and drippy peaches, creamy rice pudding and the crispiest churros ever, is a popular choice at Gabriel Bremer’s Salts.

Here, Marcus Samuelsson uses rice to create an utterly luxurious pudding, brightening the creamy flavor with grated lime zest, vanilla and cubes of fresh mango.

To update the recipe, Mateo Granados likes to add chewy bits of dried fruit such as apricots, cherries or golden raisins.

