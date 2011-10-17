The Best Potato Salad Recipes

Food & Wine’s best potato salad recipes.
9 Variations on Potato Salad
Substitute any herbs in this creamy salad.
Baby potatoes have a naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture that’s delicious in this classic recipe.
Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon in Portland, Oregon, uses nutty brown butter instead of oil in a warm vinaigrette for a summer vegetable salad.
Paul Virant puts a spin on the classic summer side dish by tossing warm potatoes with a mustardy vinaigrette and handfuls of arugula.
Tzatziki is a traditional Greek appetizer (or meze) made with yogurt and cucumbers.
When stirring honey into the dressing, bring the buttermilk to room temperature or warm the honey before adding it; the warmer the honey is, the more fluid and easier to mix in with other ingredients.
- Herbed Potato Salad
- Classic Potato Salad
- Warm Potato Salad with Pancetta and Brown Butter Dressing
- Warm Potato Salad with Arugula
- Tzatziki Potato Salad
- Potato Salad with Honey-Buttermilk Dressing
- Potato Salad with Herbs and Fresh Goat Cheese
- All-American Potato Salad
- Tangy Hot Potato Salad
More Potato Salad Recipes
Potato Salad with Bacon and Barbecue Sauce
The mayonnaise dressing for this potato salad gets pungency from mustard oil (store-bought spicy mustard works fine, too) and a hit of smoky-sweet flavor from bacon and bottled barbecue sauce.
Tuna, Green Bean And Potato Salad
A recipe from Giada De Laurentiis, from the 2007 Classic in Aspen.
Goat Cheese, Lentil and Potato Salad
This combination of warm potatoes and lentils, tossed with soft, creamy goat cheese and a tangy dressing, is utterly delicious.
Grilled Potato and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Jeri Ryan’s favorite sandwich stuffing is a mix of crumbly cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions.
Three-Mustard Potato Salad
Todd English mixes his creamy potato salad with three different mustards—yellow, Dijon and whole–grain—to get a complex layering of heat and flavor.
Summer Vegetable and Potato Salad with Anchovy Dressing
Jonathan Benno’s friend Anna Klinger, the chef and co-owner at Al Di Là, a wildly popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, taught him how to make this deliciously tangy dressing, a mix of anchovies, poached garlic and olive oil.
Warm Leek, Asparagus and Potato Salad
This is a creative marriage of two classic side dishes: potato salad and leeks vinaigrette.
Potato Salad with Roasted Shallot Dressing
The idea of adding olives to this mustard-dressed salad comes from Trey Foshee, a surfer who’s a chef at George’s at the Cove in La Jolla, California.