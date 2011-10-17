The Best Potato Salad Recipes

Slideshow: Picnic Cooking Guides:

Vegetables

9 Variations on Potato Salad

Substitute any herbs in this creamy salad.

Baby potatoes have a naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture that’s delicious in this classic recipe.

Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon in Portland, Oregon, uses nutty brown butter instead of oil in a warm vinaigrette for a summer vegetable salad.

Paul Virant puts a spin on the classic summer side dish by tossing warm potatoes with a mustardy vinaigrette and handfuls of arugula.

Tzatziki is a traditional Greek appetizer (or meze) made with yogurt and cucumbers.

When stirring honey into the dressing, bring the buttermilk to room temperature or warm the honey before adding it; the warmer the honey is, the more fluid and easier to mix in with other ingredients.

More Potato Salad Recipes

The mayonnaise dressing for this potato salad gets pungency from mustard oil (store-bought spicy mustard works fine, too) and a hit of smoky-sweet flavor from bacon and bottled barbecue sauce.

A recipe from Giada De Laurentiis, from the 2007 Classic in Aspen.

This combination of warm potatoes and lentils, tossed with soft, creamy goat cheese and a tangy dressing, is utterly delicious.

Jeri Ryan’s favorite sandwich stuffing is a mix of crumbly cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions.

Todd English mixes his creamy potato salad with three different mustards—yellow, Dijon and whole–grain—to get a complex layering of heat and flavor.

Jonathan Benno’s friend Anna Klinger, the chef and co-owner at Al Di Là, a wildly popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, taught him how to make this deliciously tangy dressing, a mix of anchovies, poached garlic and olive oil.

This is a creative marriage of two classic side dishes: potato salad and leeks vinaigrette.

The idea of adding olives to this mustard-dressed salad comes from Trey Foshee, a surfer who’s a chef at George’s at the Cove in La Jolla, California.



