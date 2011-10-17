The Best Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipes

Food & Wine's best pineapple upside-down cake recipes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

4 Variations on Upside-Down Cakes

  1. Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Prepares this deliciously fruity pineapple upside-down cake in an 8-inch round pan and serve it with store-bought ice cream or whipped cream.

  • Lemon Upside-Down Cake

    • The cake is wonderful when it’s made with almost any type of fruit, from figs and blood oranges to pineapple.

  • Orange and Cardamom Upside-Down Cake

    • The cardamom in this cake is an exotic accent for a very traditional recipe.

  • Carmelized Apple Upside-Down Spice Cake

    • Maria Helm created this luxurious cake as a birthday surprise for her husband Robert, who loves caramelized fruit and spices, back when they were dating.

    More Pineapple Dessert Recipes

    Caramelized-Pineapple Baked Alaskas

    This version tops ice cream (preferably coconut) with pineapple chunks that have been sautéed with store-bought dulce de leche.

    Caramelized Pineapple Sundaes with Coconut

    Kerry Simon tops creamy frozen yogurt with chunks of caramelized pineapple and slivers of fresh coconut, but toasted, shredded coconut is just as delicious.

    Pineapple Shortcakes with Dulce de Leche Whipped Cream

    Ginger and Pear Upside-Down Cake


