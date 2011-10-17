The Best Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipes

Slideshow: Cakes Cooking Guides:

Desserts

4 Variations on Upside-Down Cakes

Prepares this deliciously fruity pineapple upside-down cake in an 8-inch round pan and serve it with store-bought ice cream or whipped cream.

The cake is wonderful when it’s made with almost any type of fruit, from figs and blood oranges to pineapple.

The cardamom in this cake is an exotic accent for a very traditional recipe.

Maria Helm created this luxurious cake as a birthday surprise for her husband Robert, who loves caramelized fruit and spices, back when they were dating.

More Pineapple Dessert Recipes

This version tops ice cream (preferably coconut) with pineapple chunks that have been sautéed with store-bought dulce de leche.

Kerry Simon tops creamy frozen yogurt with chunks of caramelized pineapple and slivers of fresh coconut, but toasted, shredded coconut is just as delicious.



